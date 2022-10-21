Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,171,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.83. 16,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

