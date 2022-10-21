Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $402,287,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $127.78. 548,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,023,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.49.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.