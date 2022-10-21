Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,384. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.

