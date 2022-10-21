Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. 35,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.