Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,908 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,908 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises about 1.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 456,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

