Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.72. 106,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,533. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

