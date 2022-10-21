Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 158,554 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,585,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 12,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,629. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.