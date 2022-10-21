Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.53.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. 31.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

