BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.06 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. BlueArk has a total market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00181799 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

