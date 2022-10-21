bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $9.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at $894,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,447 shares of company stock worth $206,913 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $3,375,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 252.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 656,805 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 573,073 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $460.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

