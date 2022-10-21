BMO Capital Markets Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.75.

Emera Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$49.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. Emera has a 1-year low of C$48.63 and a 1-year high of C$65.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.82.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.60%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.



