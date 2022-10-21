Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$51.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a not updated rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.76.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$33.11 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$54.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.07.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

