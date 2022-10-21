boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.23

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.