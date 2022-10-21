Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,250.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,512.45.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,773.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,849.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,972.93. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

