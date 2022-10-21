Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $24,268,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 7,720.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $8,377,000.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $54.66 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

