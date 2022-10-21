Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$10.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-10.00 EPS.
SAM stock opened at $336.16 on Friday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average of $346.20.
SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
