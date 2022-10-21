Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$10.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-10.00 EPS.

SAM stock opened at $336.16 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $547.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.43.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boston Beer by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

