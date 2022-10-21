Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$10.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.43.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SAM opened at $336.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.20. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $547.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

