BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.70.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.