Braden Michael Leonard Buys 166,434 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,244.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,905,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astrotech alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 50,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85.

Astrotech Price Performance

Astrotech stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 958.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.