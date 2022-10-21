BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

BRC Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BRCC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BRC has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $334,442,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BRC by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 373,761 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $6,188,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

