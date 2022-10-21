Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €59.46 ($60.67) and last traded at €58.38 ($59.57). Approximately 307,065 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.50 ($58.67).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.91.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

