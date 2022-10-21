Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.82. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 116.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

