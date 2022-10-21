Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,227,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,490 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth $2,177,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.