Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE MNRL opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.81. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

