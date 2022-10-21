Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 93,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

