Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $63.33

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CBRE Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.13 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

