Brokers Offer Predictions for 3D Systems Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DDD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $8.18 on Friday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.49.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,624 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 141.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 67.4% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 10,755 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,701,019 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

