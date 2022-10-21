Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $56.51. 46,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,562,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

