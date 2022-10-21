Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $56.51. 46,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,562,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
