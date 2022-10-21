Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.40. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 3,211 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Burford Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 31.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

