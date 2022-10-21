Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

