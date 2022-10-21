Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.