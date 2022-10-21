Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $69,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,928.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $69,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,928.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann acquired 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,669.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $691,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.