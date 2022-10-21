Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.45

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.45 and last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 101613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.07.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

