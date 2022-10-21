Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Shares Down 49.5%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 49.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 16,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

