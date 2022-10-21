Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.90.

TSE CPX opened at C$42.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 40.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.40. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.9399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. Insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341 in the last 90 days.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

