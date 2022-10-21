Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 37,869 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 1.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $19,105,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 230,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 57,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,101. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

