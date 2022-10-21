Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 7,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,791. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $417.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

