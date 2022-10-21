Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $592,000 in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,945 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

SWBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

