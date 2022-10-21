Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $632,000 in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSEARCA:UNG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 74,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,659. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.