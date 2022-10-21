Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $893,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLAB traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,901. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

