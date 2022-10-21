Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 223,543 Shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,543 shares during the quarter. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.73% of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AESR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,622. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Get Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.