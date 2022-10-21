Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,894 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. 35,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,121.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

