CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $28,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $31,662.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 2,925 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $73,154.25.

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $37,089.83.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of MTBC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.02. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in CareCloud by 13.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTBC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

