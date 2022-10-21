Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2021, its installed generating capacity is 161 megawatts. It also operates a transmission and distribution system, including 8 transformer substations with approximately 387 miles of overhead high-voltage, 53.8 miles of underground high-voltage, and 14 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

