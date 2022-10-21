Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 82.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of D opened at $64.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

