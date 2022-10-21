Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 165,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 160,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

