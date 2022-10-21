Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $143,804,828. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $329.07 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $341.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.