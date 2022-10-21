Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

