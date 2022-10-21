Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $11.39 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

